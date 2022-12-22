Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 44,568 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMX. Barclays upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.53.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.75. 5,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,884. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $84.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average is $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.847 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

