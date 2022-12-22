Veracity Capital LLC Has $508,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,532,000 after buying an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $116.50.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

