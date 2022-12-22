Veracity Capital LLC Has $789,000 Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Commercial Metals by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,147,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,773,000 after acquiring an additional 211,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,278. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commercial Metals Trading Down 3.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

Shares of CMC stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,907. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $50.83.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

