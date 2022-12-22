Veracity Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,583. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.82.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

