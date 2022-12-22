Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 17,163 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 2.3% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,449,065 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 648,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,640,000 after buying an additional 34,193 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 645,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,755,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 609,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,538,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 506,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after buying an additional 20,029 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,282. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average is $52.63. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $68.08.

