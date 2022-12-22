Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 412 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up 1.0% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,508,000 after buying an additional 154,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,269,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GPC. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.99. 1,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.00. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

