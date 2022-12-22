Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 807 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.73. 44,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,669,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average of $88.98. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

