Veracity Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 196,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 165,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 195,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $4.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,455. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.77 and a 200 day moving average of $227.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

