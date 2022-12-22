Veracity Capital LLC Sells 2,031 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,649,000 after acquiring an additional 21,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,756 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,921,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,603,000 after purchasing an additional 224,249 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,345,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,824,000 after purchasing an additional 243,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,929,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

PHYS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 27,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.