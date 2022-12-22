Veracity Capital LLC Sells 395 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.19. 953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,532. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
