Veracity Capital LLC Sells 490 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,811,000 after acquiring an additional 783,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,469,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,475,000 after acquiring an additional 303,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,161,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,260,000 after acquiring an additional 707,233 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after acquiring an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,248,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,429,000 after acquiring an additional 622,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $39.48. 52,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,454. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

