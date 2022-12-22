Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Trading Down 7.4% Following Insider Selling

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 11,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,224,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Specifically, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $1,272,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,775,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,684,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRNA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $1,841,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,101,000.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

