Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 1,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 263,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVTL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Vertical Aerospace Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67.

Institutional Trading of Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace ( NYSE:EVTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

