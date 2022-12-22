Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Acquires 32,630 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,382,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares during the quarter. Paya accounts for about 2.1% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 3.32% of Paya worth $26,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Paya Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ PAYA traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.56. 2,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,603. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $999.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Paya

PAYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Paya from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Paya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paya has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

