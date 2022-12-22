Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 2.58% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.78. 36,621 shares of the stock were exchanged. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

