Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $54.30 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986,730 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 16,030 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 4.3% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.14% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $54,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $928,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.2 %

FCX traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.23. 249,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,827,430. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.