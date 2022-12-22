Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 1,519,141 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,826 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,519,141 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian makes up about 1.8% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.73% of First Hawaiian worth $22,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,794,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,490,000 after buying an additional 1,570,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,406,000 after purchasing an additional 84,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Hawaiian by 63.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,287,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,938,000 after buying an additional 885,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in First Hawaiian by 0.3% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,184,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,616,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.18. 3,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,171. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $208.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.27 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

