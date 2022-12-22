Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 2,940 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 261,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

MDLZ traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.54. 63,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,862,965. The firm has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

