Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 737,518 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 592,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 737,518 shares during the quarter. onsemi comprises approximately 2.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $36,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in onsemi during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in onsemi by 28.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in onsemi during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in onsemi by 29.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at onsemi

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

onsemi Price Performance

ON traded down $3.45 on Thursday, reaching $61.59. The company had a trading volume of 165,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,469. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $77.28.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

