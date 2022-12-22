Violich Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.7% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 18.9% during the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 68,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 361,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 238,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.65. The company had a trading volume of 175,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,205,837. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

