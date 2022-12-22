Violich Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.49. 49,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,393,902. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.90%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

