Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.3% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in Danaher by 20.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 5.0% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in Danaher by 15.4% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 4,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

