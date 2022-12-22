Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,506 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,336 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,764,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,667,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,789,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,849,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,511,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WOPEY traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.79. 404,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,211. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

