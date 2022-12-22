Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRDN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $29.54 on Monday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $840.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,678 shares of company stock valued at $673,120. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,302,000 after buying an additional 1,057,731 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 15.0% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,130,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after acquiring an additional 277,389 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 39.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 559,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,083,000 after acquiring an additional 445,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,164,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.