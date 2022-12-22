Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Declares $1.98 None Dividend

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.9765 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 19.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE NIE opened at $20.31 on Thursday. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $31.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
