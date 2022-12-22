Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Declares $1.98 None Dividend

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.9765 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 19.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE NIE opened at $20.31 on Thursday. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $31.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 41,793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 87.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the period.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

