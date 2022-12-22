Vow (VOW) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $371,949.50

Vow (VOW) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Vow token can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00004006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vow has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vow has a market cap of $105.94 million and $371,949.50 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vow alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $853.98 or 0.05083314 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00498408 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.10 or 0.29530917 BTC.

Vow Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.