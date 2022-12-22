Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.42.

VOYA stock opened at $62.29 on Monday. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045 in the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 147.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,715 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $121,188,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,316 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Voya Financial by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,567,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,017,000 after purchasing an additional 645,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,628,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,563,000 after acquiring an additional 524,969 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

