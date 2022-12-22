W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target Raised to $85.00

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $79.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 168.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,542,000 after buying an additional 304,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,954 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,913,000 after purchasing an additional 460,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

