Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 47,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 72.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 30,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.85.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

