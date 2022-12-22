Wanchain Market Capitalization Achieves $29.77 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $29.77 million and $539,827.11 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00070281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053425 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022120 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.