Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,999 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 32,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,945. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

