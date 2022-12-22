Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 35,707 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,707 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 4.2% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,128,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,273 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,934,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 323.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 163,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,051.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 163,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 159,109 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

AVEM stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.31. 883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,577. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $65.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36.

