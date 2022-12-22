Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $238,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.24. The company had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,264. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.