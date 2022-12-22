Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $238,000.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.24. The company had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,264. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.