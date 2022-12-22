WazirX (WRX) Market Capitalization Achieves $55.80 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $55.80 million and $657,197.85 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WazirX has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

