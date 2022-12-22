Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 120,665 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,665 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $44,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $70.72 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $69.08.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

