Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,662 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 42.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,312,000 after purchasing an additional 151,430 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 22.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Insider Activity

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $100.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

