Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 214,972 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 206.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 319,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,972 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 321.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,839,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,852,000 after acquiring an additional 18,811 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PZA opened at $23.15 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11.

