Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 8,018 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after acquiring an additional 934,829 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,646,000 after purchasing an additional 382,948 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 743.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,285,000 after purchasing an additional 191,704 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $418.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $664.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.63 and a 200-day moving average of $372.35.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

