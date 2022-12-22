Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,200 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $19,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCZ opened at $56.49 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45.

