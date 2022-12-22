Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 212,598 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,140,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,598 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.70% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $102,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 320,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 37,455 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,690,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 308,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 521,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 119,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73.

