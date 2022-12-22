Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $38.33 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,977 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $38,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 507.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average of $66.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $81.22.

