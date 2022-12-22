Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $60.70 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,135,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,582 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $60,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,063,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,058,000 after purchasing an additional 179,594 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,383,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,088 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

