Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $12.06 Million in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 135,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,279,000 after purchasing an additional 219,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,816,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,993,000 after purchasing an additional 104,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,768,000 after purchasing an additional 341,571 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $107.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.06 and a 200 day moving average of $101.12. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.