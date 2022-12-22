Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,514,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.15.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $333.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.74, for a total transaction of $9,922,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $84,390,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,274 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,244. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

