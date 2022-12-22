Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,662 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 318.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,375 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after buying an additional 577,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,171,000 after buying an additional 465,588 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $100.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.17 and its 200-day moving average is $98.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.