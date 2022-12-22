Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,348 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.32% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $25,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,075.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,174,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,732 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,047,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $56.27.

