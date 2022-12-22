Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $8.51 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,514,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $875,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.15.

NYSE MOH opened at $333.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.74, for a total transaction of $9,922,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $84,390,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,274 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,244. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

