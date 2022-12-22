Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Apollo Global Management (APO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) in the last few weeks:

12/19/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/14/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $74.00.

12/2/2022 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/15/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $81.00.

11/2/2022 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.95. 32,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,693. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,094,000 after purchasing an additional 111,680 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 18.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

