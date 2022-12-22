WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Down 9.6%

Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WEGet Rating) were down 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 233,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,957,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WE shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on WeWork in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on WeWork to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on WeWork in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WeWork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85.

WeWork (NYSE:WEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WeWork Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in WeWork by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in WeWork during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WeWork in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

