Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Worthington Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Worthington Industries has a payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Worthington Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WOR stock opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director David P. Blom bought 5,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $206,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,188. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 16.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Worthington Industries



Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

